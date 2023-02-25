The M3 Touring in Individual Frozen Black stars in new videos released this week by BMW M. After finding out how to run-in the drivetrain, tires, and brakes of the super wagon, fresh footage shows how to get the G81 ready for the track. How many will actually take the AMG C63 Estate competitor to the circuit? We’d wager only a few, but these tips obviously apply to other M cars as well as lesser models.

Videos shot in the Czech Republic on the Automotodrom Brno instruct BMW M owners not to push hard their cars before performing the run-in service at 2,000 kilometers (1,242 miles). Verifying the wear and tear of the tires is also on the “to do” list, as is inflating the tires to the optimal pressure (2.3 to 2.7 bar). For models equipped with M compound or M carbon-ceramic brakes, owners are advised to remove the brake air cooling duct covers located in the front and right wheel arches. Doing so will improve cooling, which is essential when the car is driven hard on the race track.

The M3 Touring shown here has the optional body-hugging bucket seats, which have removable headrests. Using a Torx screwdriver, owners can take them off to free up slightly more room for a helmet. Once you’re done having fun on a circuit, the headrest must be installed back. The same goes for when you’re at a track but not wearing a helmet.

Attached at the bottom is a separate video showing the steps you need to follow after you’re done hooning your BMW M car. Owners are advised not to stop for an extended period of time but instead slow down with minimal use of the brakes to cool them down. Tire wear and tear along with tire pressure must be checked after leaving the track while the brake air cooling duct covers we mentioned earlier must be put back.

