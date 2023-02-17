2023 BMW M5 Overview

Now in its sixth generation, the BMW M5 is the ultra high-performance iteration of the current generation BMW 5 Series. It departs from the usual M formula in many ways; no manual transmission is available, and it’s the first-ever all-wheel drive BMW M car. The last iteration of the BMW M5 without a hybrid component, 2023 is the last year of production for the F90 M5. So get ’em while they’re hot.

BMW M5 Engine, Transmission, and Performance

The 2023 BMW M5 is powered by a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 producing 600 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. An optional $7,000 Competition Package bumps output to 617 horsepower and adds Extended Shadowline Trim, Shadowline Lights, unique wheels, and an M Sport exhaust system. A carbon roof is standard, and carbon ceramic brakes are available for an additional $8,500. We’d spring for the Competition Package but probably skip the brakes unless you crave their awesome gold-painted finish and long lifespan when driven on the street. Competition Package cars are good for sub-three-second zero to 60 mph runs.

The M5 pioneered the use of the current generation BMW M xDrive, as it can be switched from full all-wheel drive to only rear-wheel drive, with an “in-between” setting for those less confident in their ability to handle 600 horsepower through just the rear wheels. This level of configurability makes the 2023 BMW M5 an incredibly versatile and unique driving experience – and, of course, an incredibly high-performance vehicle.

Fuel Economy and MPG

No surprises here. The 2023 BMW M5 receives an EPA-rated 15 city / 21 highway for a combined score of 17 mpg. This pleases neither your wallet nor Al Gore, but M5’s forte has always been smiles per gallon anyway. The 20.1-gallon fuel tank means you’ll get almost 350 miles out of a tank. Much less if you drive it the way M intended.

Interior and Cargo Space

The interior of the 2023 BMW M5 is largely the same as any other BMW 5 Series. But, everything is moved upscale a bit – extended Merino leather is standard – and well-bolstered bucket seats hug you through every turn. The Executive Package is a good pick and an obvious choice at just $3,450, adding driver-coddling amenities like ventilated and massaging seats, soft-close doors, and power side and rear sunshades. A Bang & Olufsen surround sound system is pricy at $3,400, but it’s a significant upgrade over the standard Harman Kardon one.

Car and Driver fit six carry-on suitcases during their testing, with identical passenger space as other 5 Series models. It carries five occupants in reasonable comfort, offering 36.5 inches of legroom and 38.5 inches of headroom for the second row. For those considering motorsports, the standard carbon fiber roof offers a little more front headroom for helmets than the optional moonroof.

2023 BMW M5 Technology and Connectivity

The 2023 BMW M5 comes standard with BMW Operating System 7 and Live Cockpit Pro. It sports dual 12.3-inch displays – one a digital gauge cluster, the other with infotainment information. Every 2023 BMW M5 comes with wireless charging, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. An M-specific head-up display comes standard and is also configurable.

The Executive Package adds a surround-view camera system and a Drive Recorder, among the many interior amenities listed above, and is a no-brainer when purchasing a car of this caliber. My BMW App integration provides remote locking and unlocking, preconditioning, remote engine start, and more.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

Every 2023 BMW M5 comes standard with a pretty generous suite of driver assistance systems. Frontal Collision Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, and Speed Limit Info all come standard. The Driving Assistance Professional Package adds Active Driving Assistant Pro and Extended Traffic Jam Assistant. These systems provide enhanced partially automated driving on highways and in traffic up to 40 mph.

BMW M5 Pricing

The 2023 BMW M5 starts at $109,900.

2023 BMW M5 FAQ