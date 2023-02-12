The temptation to push hard a brand-new BMW M car from the very first day is totally understandable but it’s better to be cautious if you want to extend the engine’s lifetime. A new video released by the “world’s most powerful letter” puts the spotlight on an M3 Touring in Frozen Black to teach future M customers how to take care of their cars during the first weeks of ownership.

BMW M recommends you should not exceed 5,000 rpm during the first 1,000 kilometers (621 miles). Ideally, don’t drive your inline-six or V8 car at a constant speed for an extended amount of time. In addition, it’s best not to go over 106 mph (170 km/h), not that there are many places on earth where you can do this without losing your license. Another piece of advice is to avoid using launch control during the run-in period.

From 1,000 to 2,000 kilometers (621 to 1,243 miles), BMW insists you should still drive the M car at alternating speeds and keep the rpms below 6,000. You can push the accelerator pedal a bit harder but don’t go over 130 mph (210 km/h). Owners are also advised to avoid full-throttle acceleration in gears one through third. Once the odometer shows 2,000 km, the M car should visit a BMW shop to have it serviced following its break-in period.

One would argue these tips are common sense and should be largely applied to non-M models and just about every other modern ICE car out there, not only from BMW. The video is a reminder even modern engines should be handled with care, provided the owner wants to maximize the drivetrain’s reliability in the long run. The truth is some owners abuse their cars from day one, knowing they’ll swap it for something else before the warranty expires.

The fact BMW M chose to record this video with an M3 Touring rubs salt into the wound of Americans not allowed to buy the super wagon. However, it might just whet their appetite for a fast estate ahead of 2025 when the M5 Touring is rumored to make a fulminant return and head to the US.

Source: BMW M / YouTube