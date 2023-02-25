The fact that the BMW iX M60 is even in a three way comparison test with the Porsche Cayenne Coupe GTS and the Range Rover Sport is a huge compliment to the blue and white Roundel. It’s not the fact that BMW isn’t already great at making go-fast SUVs but that BMW was able to make an electric SUV that was genuinely considered among the great performance SUVs on the market. In this comparison test from Car Magazine, you get to see just how capable the iX is at matching is gas-powered rivals.

First let’s talk specs. The BMW iX is an all-electric SUV with a dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain that makes 610 horsepower and a whopping 811 lb-ft of torque. While the Range Rover Sport ironically uses a BMW-sourced 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8, making 523 horsepower and 553 lb-ft, the same as old N63-powered M Performance BMWs. Lastly, the Porsche Cayenne Coupe GTS a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 to make 453 horsepower and 457 lb-ft. Obviously, all three SUVs are all-wheel drive.

All three cars have very unique driving styles, according to Car Magazine. The Range Rover is sporty but also comfy, refined, and even a bit rugged. It was let down in this test by its all-season tires but you can only play with the roster you have, so that’s what JLR gets for sending a car with all-season tires to a comparison test. While the Porsche Cayenne GTS is clearly the sports SUV in the test, with almost 911-like levels of driver engagement. How Porsche engineers SUVs to feel like sports cars better than any other brand, I do not know.

However, the BMW iX charms and excites in a different way. It’s so effortlessly capable, with immense power available at the immediate twitch of your right foot and a shocking ability to grip, stick, and go through corners. But it also has a lovely cabin with incredible natural light that Car Mag mentions more than once. That natural light and outward visibility make it easy and comfortable to drive quickly, which all makes the iX far more compelling than you might expect an EV SUV to be.

I won’t spoil the results of the comparison, because it’s a great read on a wintery Saturday, but I’ve driven the BMW iX M60 and I must agree with almost everything said. It’s a remarkably impressive car and BMW deserves credit for making an electric luxury SUV that’s as well-rounded and enjoyable to drive as it is.

[Source: Car Magazine]