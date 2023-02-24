Some of BMW M’s greatest hits will be auctioned off by RM Sotheby’s at Villa Erba on Lake Como in Italy on May 20. Prepare to pony up some serious cash because the following five cars are among the most sought-after models to carry the “world’s most powerful letter.” In chronological order, “The M Power Collection” encompasses a 1990 M3 Sport Evolution, a 2003 M3 CSL, a 2010 M3 GTS, a 2016 M4 GTS, and the 2022 M4 CSL.

The oldest of the lot is one of the only 600 cars built during the M3 E30 era. Sold without a reserve, the classic sports sedan is just one of the eight German-market examples painted in Brillantrot with an Anthracite Motorsport Design interior. It comes nicely equipped with air conditioning, an electric sunroof, and electronic damper control.

With 1,383 cars made, the M3 CSL is the least exclusive of the lot, but that doesn’t make it any less desirable. Painted in Silver Grey Metallic with an Amaretta and Reflex cloth interior, the car had its original owner until January 2022 and has changed hands only once. It boasts the Shadowline styling pack and clear indicator lenses. Also sold without reserve, the desirable E46 does away with the radio and xenon headlights while the top speed limiter was raised to 280 km/h (174 mph) before delivery.

The M3 GTS is the rarest of the group, with only 150 cars ever made. It’s been driven for merely 9,934 kilometers (6,172 miles) and has had just two owners since new. Painted in the desirable Fire Orange, it retains the original accessories it came bundled with, such as the DVD user guide, branded bottle of champagne, and scale models. This one too will be auctioned without a reserve.

Up next is the M4 GTS with a single owner from new. It has racked up 19,330 kilometers (12,011 miles) and was ordered in Frozen Dark Grey, an optional Individual paint that cost €3,300. BMW originally announced it would make 700 cars, but it ended up selling 803 units. It was once the fastest M car around the Nürburgring and will be sold by RM Sotheby’s without a reserve.

Speaking of which, the M4 CSL currently holds the title for the fastest BMW M at the Green Hell. One of the 1,000 cars is being auctioned, painted in Frozen Brooklyn Grey with a black interior. It’s a German-market model registered in September 2022. Since taking delivery, the original owner paid an extra €7,000 for full paint protection film.

Source: RM Sotheby’s