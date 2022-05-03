With BMW having built only 150 cars, the M3 GTS (E92) is a rare sight on European roads. The high-performance coupe finished in Fire Orange looks immaculate even though the car was built more than a decade ago. It has barely been driven all these years considering the odometer shows just over 9,000 kilometers (almost 5,600 miles).

Despite being an ultra-rare, low-mileage special edition, the car’s owner didn’t mind sharing the car with AutoTopNL to conduct a top-speed run. It took place on an unrestricted section of the Autobahn in Germany. The analog speedometer’s needle may climb all the way up to 320 km/h (just under 200 mph), but in reality, the M3 GTS is actually doing 288 km/h (179 mph). This has to be the biggest discrepancy we’ve ever seen between what the speedo is showing and the vehicle’s real speed.

The M3 GTS Is One Of The Most Desirable NA BMWs

When the car came out in 2010, BMW said it would sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.4 seconds en route to 305 km/h (189.5 mph). It means the M3 GTS could’ve gone a tad faster on the Autobahn for what was a thirsty speed run. We can see the fuel consumption reaching 18.2 liters / 100 km, which works out to only 12.9 miles per gallon.

Bad fuel economy is a compromise most of us would be willing to make for such a rare M. With a high-revving V8 pushing out an extra 30 hp and 40 Nm (30 lb-ft) over the standard M3 E92, the GTS is among the most desirable M models to date. Its enlarged 4.4-liter engine sent power to the wheels via a dual-clutch, seven-speed automatic in a coupe that weighed just 1,530 kg (3,373 lbs) or 136 kg (300 lbs) less than the standard M3.

BMW is on the verge of introducing the M3 GTS’ spiritual successor, but sadly without a naturally aspirated V8. Instead, the M4 CSL will break cover later this month with an uprated twin-turbo inline-six and a draconian diet that will shave off more than 100 kgs (220 lbs).

Source: AutoTopNL / YouTube