We rarely have the opportunity to see so many BMW prototypes undergoing testing together in one place. Granted, most of them don’t have any camouflage as only the second-generation X2 M35i is disguised. That doesn’t make the spy video any less interesting as we can spot some exciting cars enduring the extreme cold of Kautokeino in Norway. According to the man with the camera, temperatures dropped to -27 °C (-16.6 °F).

In chronological order, the X2 M35i shows up first, flaunting a fully redesigned, mini-X4 body and quad exhaust tips. An M5 Competition is up next, followed by the new M2 G87 looking stealthy in all-black while sharing the same look with an M4 Coupe. The purely electric iX1 is arguably the least exciting car of the lot, and we’ve also noticed an M235i Gran Coupe. An eye-catching M3 in Isle of Man Green was part of the same group.

We are surprised the next 5 Series Sedan is missing, although we’re fairly certain BMW has a few prototypes of the G60 conducting final testing in northern Europe. After all, the Mercedes E-Class rival will transition to the eighth generation in the coming months before going on sale in the latter half of the year. The biggest novelties surrounding the revamped 5er will be the electric i5 and the switch to the iDrive 8.

That visibly bigger X2 M35i is expected to debut later in 2024, following a world premiere of the regular X2 before the end of this year. Meanwhile, BMW is about to take the wraps off the first-ever X1 M35i with an updated 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine. The revised B48 will be shared with the X2 M35i and the M135i, with all three bound to have more than 300 horsepower on tap.

Since we also notice an iX1, it should be mentioned BMW intends to extend the electric crossover’s lineup with a cheaper entry-level model. The dual-motor, all-wheel-drive xDrive30 available today will be joined likely before the end of the year by an iX1 eDrive20 with a single-motor, front-wheel-drive setup. Naturally, the iX2 will have equivalent versions.

