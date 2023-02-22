In November 2022, BMW showed how the new 7 Series can serve as a cinema substitute courtesy of its gigantic 31.3-inch Theatre Screen. The very same i7 xDrive60 is back in a new commercial to demonstrate it can be of great assistance to tourists visiting a town for the first time. The personal assistant embedded into the iDrive 8 can be inquired to find the best attractions, thus eliminating the hassle of having to search for attractions.

The new ad shows the same couple from the previous commercial while exploring the beautiful streets of Warsaw, the capital and largest city of Poland, from inside the fullsize luxury electric sedan. Getting lost in the i7 is virtually impossible since the head-up display has arrows showing which turn you should take next. You also get them in the digital instrument cluster providing live footage coming from the front-mounted camera.

One problem, especially on crowded streets, is the vehicle’s sheer size. The G70 is the largest 7er ever, stretching at a stately 5,391 mm (212.2 in) long and 1,950 mm (76.7 in) wide. The vehicle’s more than generous footprint is easier to live with courtesy of surround-view cameras. In addition, parking the luxobarge can be greatly simplified by using a smartphone to control the 7 Series / i7 from the outside, provided you stay within six meters (200 feet) of the car. It can be done through the My BMW App, with the functionality scheduled to arrive this spring on the company’s flagship car.

Gone are the days when BMW used to offer its crown jewel with two wheelbase lengths as the seventh-generation model comes in just one size. You do get more options than ever in terms of powertrains, even though the M760i with its majestic V12 is sadly no more. Instead, the fully electric model will spawn later this year a high-performance M70 variant with well over 600 hp and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft).

Source: BMW / YouTube