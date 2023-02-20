To begin, let me clarify that BMW has no plans to produce a convertible M2 or any convertible 2 Series for that matter. At least for this generation of G42 and G87 models. However, a recent render created by Photoshop artist @j.b.cars showcases a pretty accurate-looking M2 Convertible. The render shows a soft-top roofline which is seamlessly integrated into the car’s profile, and the flat shoulder line complements the boxy, flared rear wheel arches, giving it a muscular look even with the roof down.

The Ultimate Open-Top Sportscar

Additionally, this BMW M2 Convertible was rendered with a different front-end, a bit less squarish than the one seen on the M2 Coupe. The kidney grille was also changed, from featuring motorsport-inspired horizontal slats to a more traditional BMW look with vertical slats. Furthermore, the side view brings an additional aero rocker panel made of carbon fiber. A new set of wheels were also rendered on the car, along with blacked out M mirror caps.

Although BMW has no intention of producing a convertible M2, the render shows the appeal of a top-down compact sportscar. So far, BMW has refrained from offering an M2 Cabriolet, even though the previous generation 2 Series featured an convertible variant. Of course, it would be interesting for BMW to do something cool simply for the sake of being cool, and that a convertible M2 would provide an even more thrilling driving experience, despite the additional weight it would add.

The S58 Engine Would Be The Logical Choice

Naturally, a BMW M2 Convertible would be powered by the proven-and-tried S58 twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six as the M3, M4, and X3 M. Except, for M2-duty, it gets fewer horses. In its base-spec, the 2023 BMW M2 will make 453 horsepower (338 kW) and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque. There’s no Competition model, so this is the only M2 you’ll get. Peak torque comes in at 2,650 rpm and lasts until 5,870 rpm. Peak power comes in almost immediately after, at 6,250 rpm and it has a 7,200 rpm redline.

That slightly detuned S58 pairs up with the same transmission duo you’ll find in the M3. In the United States, the BMW M2 comes standard with the six-speed manual transmission. The eight-speed automatic is standard in countries like Germany where the six-speed manual is a no-cost option. However, unlike the M3 and M4, there’s no power penalty with the manual, so you get the same 453 horses regardless of the transmission choice.

[Render by www.instagram.com/j.b.cars]