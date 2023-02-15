After giving the 3 Series a facelift in 2022 when the 7 Series transitioned to a new generation, BMW is about to unveil the revamped 5 Series. Debuting sometime this summer, the new luxury sedan carrying the “G60” codename has been spied up close on the streets of California. Attached at the bottom, the spy video shows a heavily disguised prototype with provisional headlights and taillights while seemingly carrying the full production body.

Although the test vehicle was wearing bulky camouflage, the new door handles flush with the body are easy to notice. Many new BMWs have already switched to this design, which gives the side profile a sleeker look and helps improve efficiency by optimizing airflow. The eighth-generation sedan will not inherit the polarizing front fascia of its bigger brother by avoiding the 7 Series’ split headlights and its unusually large kidney grille.

While the exterior is bound to be evolutionary, a real revolution will take place inside the cabin by transitioning the 5 Series to the company’s latest infotainment technology. BMW will premiere its iDrive 8.5 with the luxury sedan before adding it to other large models in the near future. The layout will be familiar by fitting a pair of screens atop the dashboard and removing most conventional controls from the center console.

Important changes will also occur under the hood where only the M5 will keep the V8. The range-topping version is going to be a plug-in hybrid with a little over 700 horsepower, positioned above an M Performance model that won’t be called M550i. Instead, the lesser of the two M models will likely be an M560e with an electrified inline-six.

The mild-hybrid gasoline and diesel engines will be joined by an upgraded plug-in hybrid and a first-ever fully electric 5 Series. The i5 is likely to debut alongside the conventionally powered sedan in the coming months. As usual, BMW is also working on a more practical Touring (G61), which could be offered in M and i flavors further down the line.

In China, a long-wheelbase 5 Series Sedan (G68) is expected to arrive early next year together with an equivalent i5 positioned above the locally built i3 Sedan.

Source: KindelAuto / YouTube