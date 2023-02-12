It’s been nearly five months since BMW unveiled the 2023 XM as the first dedicated M model in decades. Far from being a mid-engined supercar with an inline-six like the M1 before it, it’s a beefy SUV with a plug-in hybrid V8. It also does away with the once-traditional manual gearbox and RWD recipe in favor of an automatic + xDrive arrangement. Putting the obvious mechanical differences aside, it’s the styling, shape, and size that set it apart right away from the low-slung coupe of the late 1970s and early 1980s.

A new in-depth walkaround video shows what may very well be the most striking specification available for the 2023 XM. Finished in Cape York Green, the electrified SUV has prominent gold accents running along the side of the car and also for the massive kidney grille’s contour and the rear diffuser. Those 23-inch wheels – the largest ever fitted from the factory by BMW – have gold-painted surfaces as well. In addition, the outer area of the XM badges is finished in gold as well.

Munich’s attempt to go after the likes of the Lamborghini Urus and Aston Martin DBX has some tweaks on the inside to set it apart from the X5 M and X6 M. The adjacent video shows some of the exclusive features available for the XM, including the optional vintage leather adorning the upper sections of the dashboard and door panels. Also available at an additional cost is the Deep Lagoon leather upholstery that extends onto the cushions for the rear passengers.

Another XM-exclusive feature is the swanky headliner with a prism-like structure lit up by 100 LEDs mounted on the sides. BMW M’s range-topping car also has something called an M Lounge, which refers to the sides of the backrests extending into the door trim panel to provide rear passengers with sofa-like comfort. The cabin should feel supremely spacious considering the XM has the same wheelbase as the X7 but is only offered with two-row seating.

The XM-badged bag in the cargo area has the M colors adorning the straps and contains the charging cable to juice up the 25.7-kWh battery pack using the port mounted on the left-front fender. The plug-in hybrid powertrain is a taste of things to come as the next-generation M5 will also have an electrified V8 by utilizing the same twin-turbo 4.4-liter “S68” engine.

In a luxury segment crowded with high-performance SUVs, the XM will try to carve its own customer base. BMW believes the US, China, and the Middle East will be the model’s most important markets. It’ll be interesting to see how the model will perform sales-wise considering it starts at a hefty $159,000. That makes it $14,000 more expensive than an ALPINA XB7 and a whopping $45,000 more than an X6 M. Coming later this year, the XM Label Red will have an MSRP of over $185,000.

Source: Best Car / YouTube