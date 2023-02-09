Accountants are worried whenever their clients spend an extended amount of time configuring their next luxury car purchase. It’s because they end up spending more than just time as ticking boxes on the list of options can quickly drive up the final price. Take for example this lavishly equipped 2023 BMW i7 featured in a new photo gallery by the automaker’s Romanian branch.

The fullsize electric sedan is an expensive car right off the bat considering it starts at €132,447 in the Eastern European country. How does one end up adding a little over €60,000 in options? By ordering the flagship EV from Bavaria with just about every conceivable extra equipment. Demo cars such as this one are typically high-end versions to showcase a car’s potential in terms of features. In this case, you can spend as much as €193,000 for the electric 7 Series.

It’s still considerably more affordable than a base Rolls-Royce Ghost, as if there is such a thing as a RR with no options. What makes it so expensive? Pricey options include the Frozen Deep Grey metallic paint from the Individual catalog along with the cashmere wool upholstery. The car in question also happens to have the M Sport Package Pro as well as automatic doors and fancy headlights with Swarovski crystals in the upper-mounted daytime running lights.

None of these options are as expensive as the €11,275 Gran Lusso BMW Individual interior. The Executive Lounge adds nearly €6,900 to the final bill while the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround sound system costs an extra €5,950. Depending on the market, the BMW i7 can be even more expensive as there usually are significant discrepancies in pricing from one market to another.

Dubbed i7 M70, an M Performance version of the electric 7 Series arriving this year will take the crown for the most expensive new BMW money can buy. It’ll have well over 600 horsepower and 1,000 Newton-meters of torque to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill in less than four seconds.

With ALPINA expected to bridge the gap between BMW and Rolls-Royce models after 2025, get ready for even more expensive cars.

Source: BMW