BMW has announced a recall impacting several thousand luxury vehicles from its 2024 model lineup. The issue, identified in both Germany and the United States, involves a defect in the steering system that could lead to dangerous driving conditions.

Recall in Germany

In Germany, the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) has issued a recall under reference number 14353R. The recall affects conventionally powered and electric variants of the BMW 5 Series (G60, G61), 7 Series, i5, i7, and the power-hybrid BMW M5 (G90, G99), all of which are manufactured at BMW’s Dingolfing plant.

The problem stems from a faulty double universal joint in the steering spindle. If this joint breaks, drivers may experience unexpectedly stiff or jerky steering, increasing the risk of accidents. While no incidents of property damage or personal injury have been reported to date, BMW is taking proactive measures to address the issue.

A total of 21,955 vehicles are affected worldwide, with 4,950 units on the road in Germany. BMW will replace the faulty component free of charge. Owners will be contacted by post, but those wishing to expedite the process can call the BMW hotline at +49 (0)89 1250 16175. BMW’s internal recall campaign code is 0032660300.

American Recall Details

In the United States, BMW of North America has issued a recall in October 2024 affecting 982 units from the 2024 and 2025 model years of the 5 Series, 7 Series, i5, and i7. The defect in the steering spindle’s double universal joint mirrors the issue identified in Germany. BMW has emphasized that no accidents or injuries related to this issue have been reported in the U.S.

Affected U.S. owners will be notified by mail and can contact their dealer to arrange for a free replacement of the defective part.

Key Information for Affected Owners

Global Impact:

Total Vehicles Affected Worldwide: 21,955 units.

21,955 units. Germany: 4,950 vehicles.

4,950 vehicles. United States: 982 vehicles.

Contact Information:

Germany: BMW hotline at +49 (0)89 1250 16175.

BMW hotline at +49 (0)89 1250 16175. U.S.: Contact your local BMW dealer or BMW of North America for further assistance.

[Source: KBA via BimmerToday]