BMW Italy has organized a photo shoot with the i7 in Courmayeur, a town and commune in the northern part of the country. The fullsize electric sedan is currently sold only as an xDrive60 model, and this flagship EV has quite a few options added. For example, it’s painted in M Brooklyn Grey metallic and rides on 21-inch wheels (909 M style) that also cost extra.

The Mercedes EQS rival has been equipped with the M Sport Package, which gets rid of most standard chrome accents and replaces them with glossy black trim instead. At an additional cost, BMW Italy allows buyers to have the front grille in black, which is likely to be a popular choice among those who are not fans of the large kidneys. Getting the 2023 7 Series or i7 with a darker color and the Shadowline grille will make the latter less obvious.

BMW Italy held an event in Courmayeur to talk about the plans in 2023 for the local market. While the i7 M70 wasn’t mentioned, we do know the M Performance version of the large EV will be out this year. The Munich-based automaker has promised well over 600 horsepower and more than 1,000 Newton-meters (737 pound-feet) of torque for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in less than four seconds.

The automaker’s regional division did speak about some important models arriving in Italy later this year, chief of which will be the M2 (G87), M3 Touring (G81), and the XM (G09). On the electric side, BMW Italy says the first-ever i5 is coming in 2023 as a purely electric version of the next-generation 5 Series Sedan (G60). In addition, two electric MINIs are planned to arrive before the end of the year, likely the next-gen Cooper SE and an EV variant of the new Countryman. The former will be made in China while the latter is going to be assembled in Leipzig (Germany).

Source: BMW