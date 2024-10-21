The third generation of the BMW 7 Series – the E38 – was the king of its day. At the top of the food chain was the exclusive and expensive 750iL. Not for the faint of heart or bank balance, it touted a hearty starting price of $95,492 in 1995. In 2024 buying power that’s $200,324 which I’m told is a lot of money. BMW Group Classic, tasked with saving and preserving models throughout the brand’s enduring history, gave us a peek at theirs on a recent media drive event. What we found would blow your mind – at least, it would 30 years ago.

V12 Engine Under the Hood

A stately car like this simply can’t settle for propulsion that’s anything less than the absolute best. That’s why when you pop the hood, you’ll see a 12-cylinder M73 engine staring back at you. The engine is derivative of the same stuff you’ll see under the hood of the Rolls-Royce Silver Seraph and 850ci. Here in the 7er, the 5.4-liter V12 develops 326 horsepower and 361 pound-feet of torque, propelling the cruise liner from zero to 60 mph in as little as 6.3 seconds. Like most of the people who ended up buying this car, the engine may work hard but rarely breaks a sweat. The appeal of the V12 is its smooth, linear power delivery that’s far from listless but never urging or raucous.

Lots Of New Tech For The Times

Of course, the engine isn’t even close to being the best part of this thing. Those lucky enough – or, in some cases, simply employed enough – to be in the driver’s seat enjoyed real wood trim and features that were state-of-the-art for the day. You have Park Distance Control beeping at you when you got to close to obstacles in parking situations. You have an electronically-controlled suspension system (EDC) soaking up bumps. Supple leather covers, well, pretty much anything that isn’t already covered in wood. Showing just 5,681 kilometers and touting delightfully 90s BMW gauges, being behind the wheel of this thing is the best kind of blast from the past.

All the Other Amenities

Does the BMW Group Classic 750iL have a car phone? Come on, it’s the late 90s/early 2000s. Of course it does – one each for front and rear passengers. They perfectly complement the fax machine, TV, and A/V hookups in the rear. Double-glazed windows insulated you and your presumably equally-well-heeled passengers from the outside world. The E38 7 Series was also the first European vehicle to offer satellite navigation.

Oh, and by the way – it would definitely be the late 90s. This is a post-facelift E38, an easy distinction to make thanks to slightly revised headlights and taillights, a chrome strip on the trunk, and minor interior tweaks. Anyway, enjoy these images from BMW Classic and their BMW 750iL, a perfect testament to the importance of keeping a couple of low-mile examples around of almost every car.