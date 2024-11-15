The German Car of the Year 2025 edition started off with nearly 150 cars fighting in five classes. In the first phase, the BMW 5 Series/i5 emerged as the winner in the Premium segment. It consisted of models priced from €35,000 to €70,000. Now, the G60 Sedan/G61 Touring has been crowned the overall winner in the seventh annual edition of the GCOTY.

Around 40 German and international car journalists concluded that the 5er is the cream of the crop. The full list of cars had models launched on the local market in the past 12 months. A few days ago, BMW secured another title at home in Deutschland with the 540d xDrive Touring. The diesel wagon took home the Golden Steering Wheel from Auto Bild and Bild am Sonntag magazines.

As for the other awards from the German Car of the Year 2025 edition, the Citroën C3/ë-C3 won in the compact class (less than €35,000). The Cadillac Lyriq was the first in the Luxury category (more than €70,000). In addition, the Audi Q6/SQ6 E-Tron triumphed in the New Energy class. In the Performance segment, the Porsche 911 GTS T-Hybrid was number one. Of these five leaders, including the BMW, the 5 Series was declared the best of the best.

Separately, in the European Car of the Year 2025 competition, BMW failed to make it to finals, despite having the 1 Series, X2/iX2, and the X3 on the long list of candidates. Consequently, only the Alfa Romeo Junior, Cupra Terramar, Hyundai Inster, Renault 5/Alpine A290, Citroën C3/ë-C3, Dacia Duster, and Kia EV3 made it to the final round. The COTY jurors will announce the big winner on January 10. In the COTY 2024 competition, the 5 Series finished second, behind the Renault Scenic E-Tech.

BMW has four models fighting for the Women’s Worldwide Car of the Year 2025 award: 1 Series, X2, X3, and M5. The WWCOTY jurors will disclose the name of the winner on March 6.

Source: German Car of the Year