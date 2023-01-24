The X1 crossover is one of BMW’s biggest success stories. Launched in 2009, the BMW X1 now enters its third generation and it is better than ever before. Our own Nico DeMattia recently hoped behind the wheel of a 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i to share with us his thoughts on the changes.

Larger and More Premium

The newest BMW X1 gets longer, wider, and more powerful, all aspects that overall make it a little bit more usable and a little bit more fun to drive. But unfortunately, in the United States, there is only one variant to choose from: the 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i. The crossover comes with a turbocharged four-cylinder making 241 horsepower between 4,500 and 6,500 rpm and 295 pound-feet of torque between 1,500 and 4,000 rpm. This is a noticeable increase over the outgoing version, and the aided traction of standard xDrive and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission allow the little crossover to scoot from zero to 60 mph in a BMW-estimated 6.2 seconds.

Overall, the exterior design of the BMW iX1 is a fresh breath of air after we’ve been bombarded with bold designs and oversized kidney grilles. Also, if you move inside and you will discover a highly premium electric crossover. Not only does the iX1 get some tech from the likes of the iX and 7 Series, but it also features a wide range of premium materials.

No iDrive Knob

Of course, the centerpiece is the large curved display which comes with the usual shortcoming – physical buttons are now digitally embedded. And since the new X1 shares its design with the 2 Series Active Tourer, the BMW X1 also drops the iDrive knob and the beefy gear shifter. In this video, we also look at the functionality of the voice controls versus using the touchscreen to adjust features.

Lastly, Nico also shares his driving impressions of the 2023 BMW X1, so there is a lot to digest in this lengthy video.