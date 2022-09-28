Replacing the letter “i” with “e” at the end of the M760’s name makes a world of difference. Gone is the brawny V12 engine of the previous-generation 7 Series to make room for a plug-in hybrid inline-six. Yes, the cylinder count has been halved. Originally revealed in April, the first M Performance model to feature a PHEV powertrain will enter production in November. Accompanying the announcement is fresh imagery of the 2023 M760e.

At the heart of the electrified performance-oriented 7er is an inline-six 3.0-liter engine producing 380 hp (280 kW) at 5,200 rpm and 520 Nm (383 lb-ft). Combined with the electric motor, the M760e offers a total output of 571 hp (420 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft). The potent hybrid setup is good for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) run in 4.3 seconds. The sprint from 50 to 75 mph (80 to 120 km/h) takes just 2.7 seconds, which means you get plenty of performance during overtakes.

The lithium-ion battery pack has a usable capacity of 18.7 kWh, enough for a maximum range in the WLTP cycle of up to 53 miles (85 kilometers). That should be enough for short trips around town without generating any emissions provided you don’t forget to recharge the battery before heading out. BMW has mounted the fifth-generation battery in the floor and mentions it has 50% more usable energy content than the previous-gen pack. It can be charged at up to 7.4 kW.

Being an M Performance model, the M760e gets a slightly more aggressive exterior with newly designed quad exhaust tips. It’s not the same setup used by the boldly styled 2023 XM as the plug-in hybrid SUV has stacked tips on each corner of the rear bumper. The sporty luxobarge is presented with a swanky two-tone finish, but you’ll be able to opt for a regular monochromatic look.

At home in Germany where the order books will open on October 12, the 2023 BMW M760e kicks off from €144,000. Customer deliveries in Deutschland are programmed to begin next spring.

Source: BMW