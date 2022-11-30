BMW has already ended production of the X2 even though the second-generation model is not expected to hit the assembly line until November 2023. Spy shots have revealed an X2 M35i (pictured above) is in the works, and for the first time ever, there’s also going to be an iX2. The fully electric variant was caught testing earlier this month and should be available from day one along with the conventionally powered model.

A new unofficial rendering of the iX2 from the talented Avarvarii takes after the recently captured prototype and attempts to peel off the camouflage to reveal the final design. As we’ve seen before in spy shots of the ICE-powered model, BMW is giving the swoopy SUV a new yet familiar look. The next-gen X2 will echo the styling of its bigger brothers, the X4 and X6, thus inheriting a fastback rear. It should look considerably sleeker than the original model, which was more along the lines of a raised hatchback.

With the iX2 riding on the same platform as the X2, it should look virtually the same inside and out. BMW has applied this strategy multiple times already, including for the mechanically related X1 / iX1 pair. We’ll see more differentiation between ICE and EV models in terms of styling from 2025 when the first Neue Klasse electric vehicles will be launched.

Codenamed U10, the iX2 is likely to be offered in an xDrive30 guise to mirror the iX1 on sale today. That translates to a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup good for 313 hp (230 kW) and 494 Nm (364 lb-ft). The electric punch enables the conventionally shaped crossover to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) and an electronically capped 112 mph (180 km/h).

The iX1 is rumored to receive a cheaper entry-level version that will do away with the rear-mounted electric motor. This front-wheel-drive, single-motor configuration is believed to enter production around the same time as the iX2 and could go by the name of eDrive20. Much like the iX1 is not sold in the Untied States, BMW insiders claim the iX2 isn’t coming either.

Source: avarvarii via Auto Zeitung, joelre98