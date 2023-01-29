Although BMW promoted the X7 M Performance version from M50i to M60i with last year’s facelift, the fullsize luxury SUV isn’t really any sportier than before. The S68 engine powering the posh mastodont from Bavaria has the same 523 horsepower and 750 Newton-meters (553 pound-feet) of torque as its N63 predecessor, but adds mild-hybrid tech for slightly better fuel economy.

With that in mind, the X7 M60i is punching above its weight in a new drag race against the all-conquering Lamborghini Urus. The folks over at Carwow lined up the two high-performance SUVs for a series of drag and rolling races followed by a brake test. The most practical vehicle ever developed in Sant’Agata Bolognese is not only much more powerful, but it’s also substantially lighter.

With 641 hp and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) from a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, the Urus packs an extra 118 hp and 100 Nm (74 lb-ft). That usually wouldn’t be a massive difference considering BMW typically underrates its engines, but the X7 M60i weighs a hefty 2,675 kilograms (5,897 pounds) whereas the Urus tips the scales at 2,199 kg (4,848 lbs).

Despite the gap, it’s still interesting to see how a seven-seat SUV fares against one of the most exciting vehicles in the segment. To that end, the X7 M60i and Urus battled in two drag races that had the same outcome. Despite being slower at the start due to a problematic launch control system, the Lamborghini had no issues catching up and overtaking the BMW to score comfortable wins.

In the subsequent rolling races from 50 mph (80 km/h), it was more of the same as the Urus won both duels. The Lamborghini’s gearbox kicked down much quicker and allowed the Italian super SUV to access its vast power resources almost right away.

In the brake test from 100 mph (161 km/h) down to 0, it was it another win for the Urus. That’s hardly a surprise considering it is almost 500 kg (1,100 lbs) lighter than the X7 M60i.

We don’t think a hypothetical X7 M would beat the Urus. That said, it’ll be interesting to see how the XM Label Red will fare in a drag race taking into account it’s going to have nearly 750 hp. Speaking of which, BMW M boss Frank van Meel said the XM is for those who own a Urus or a G-Class and want a BMW.

Source: carwow / YouTube