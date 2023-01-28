At €12,000 in Germany and $12,000 in the United States, a two-tone paint represents one of the most expensive options that BMW has ever offered. The seventh-generation 7 Series is not the company’s first model to give customers the possibility of combining two colors but the variety has never been this rich. A new photo gallery from Provence in France puts the spotlight on the G70 doing its best Rolls-Royce impression.

The car in question is a fully electric i7 xDrive60 that combines Tanzanite Blue metallic from the Individual catalog with Oxide Gray used for the upper part of the body. It also happens to have the M Sport Package but keeps the chrome accents and shiny kidney grille as the blacked-out look is reserved for the M Sport Pro version. Those 21-inch wheels are the largest available for BMW’s flagship and come with a glossy finish.

This extended photo gallery accentuates the radical makeover the 7 Series has gone through for its latest generation. It looks substantially different than its predecessor from every angle, with the front fascia being rather polarizing because of the split headlights flanking an enormous kidney grille. It’s not the only BMW to have the bold front end as the X7 facelift and the XM also have a similar design. The German marque has said lesser models won’t receive this look, and we can say with certainty the X5/X6 LCI and next-gen 5 Series coming this year will retain a conventional fascia.

With the i7 riding on the CLAR platform shared with the regular 7 Series, it looks virtually the same as a gasoline, diesel, or plug-in hybrid model. It follows a similar strategy used by the Munich-based company for the X1 / iX1 and X3 / iX3 pairs of crossovers as well as the 4 Series Gran Coupe / i4 and China’s 3 Series / i3 Sedan. The aforementioned 5 Series will spawn an i5 with a nearly identical appearance.

Source: BMW