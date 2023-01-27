In 2022, the BMW Group sold nearly as many cars in Asia as it did in Europe, and that’s without even taking into account China. The difference between the two continents narrowed down to a little over 100,000 cars, which goes to show how important Asia has become for the automotive conglomerate in recent decades. With that in mind, it’s no wonder BMW put on quite a show at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon in Japan earlier this month.

Displayed behind a kidney grille of epic proportions were several M models, some for the road and others restricted to the circuit. One of the most eye-catching vehicles was this M3 Competition brimming with M Performance parts while wearing a striking two-tone livery. We’ve seen this build before, complete with the center-mounted quad exhaust tips adding to the controversial appearance of the super sedan.

The look-at-me M3 shared the spotlight with an M4 Coupe from the same generation, fitted with an Akrapovic exhaust, BBS wheels, and Yokohama tires. We can also notice an M240i (with iDrive 8) and a different M4, with both equipped with an assortment of M Performance Parts. Some had the 50 years of M anniversary emblems, but others such as the M4 GT3 race car didn’t.

BMW’s strong presence at the Tokyo Auto Salon proves car shows have not completely fallen out of favor as they remain relevant in 2023. TAS is more along the lines of a tuning show, hence the heavily customized cars, much like Essen is in Europe and SEMA in the United States. The Bavarian brand is likely planning a comprehensive lineup for upcoming auto shows this year, and we’re particularly talking about the one organized at home – IAA Munich in September.

2023 is shaping up to be another busy year in terms of products, so we’re looking forward to seeing the next generation and LCI cars at auto shows across the world.

[Photos by Ivan Koloshin @motorflair | www.motorflair.com]