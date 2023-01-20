BMW has been offering remote software upgrades free of charge since 2019 and the first OTA update for this year is bringing several new features. It’s compatible with approximately 4.7 million vehicles equipped with the iDrive 7 and iDrive 8 infotainment systems, which are currently running on more than 30 models. In other words, nearly all BMWs are eligible to receive the added content. It can be downloaded by going into the settings menu and then accessing the Remote Software Upgrade section.

So, what does the latest OTA update bring? For starters, remote control parking is being implemented for specific vehicles in certain markets. As the name of the system implies, the owner can remotely park the vehicle without having to be inside the cabin. Using the My BMW App, customers can park their car forwards or backwards within a radius of six meters (nearly 20 feet), both lengthways and crossways.

As already revealed in a previous announcement, the BMW Digital Key can now be shared between Apple and Android smartphones for the first time. It’s also easier than before to activate the BMW Digital Key as it can be done directly in the car by entering an activation code. Up until now, a traditional key fob had to be inside the car.

Elsewhere, the latest remote software upgrade gives AT&T customers the possibility to use the Personal eSIM in the United States. It works on BMWs with the iDrive 8 and provides the vehicle with a 5G connection from the mobile phone contract. The owner can initiate phone calls and stream data via a Wi-Fi hotspot without the need for a smartphone.

Miscellaneous tweaks include a “modern light graphic of the direction indicator” for the X7 in the US and Canada while the iX owners can now stop charging and unlock the charging cable lock from the My BMW App. In addition, the latest 7 Series, X1, and other models have a new My Mode “Digital Art.” For the X1, 2 Series Active Tourer, and the iX equipped with the Parking Assistant, the OTA update brings active steering assistance when reversing with a coupled trailer.

Source: BMW