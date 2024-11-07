Insta360 has teamed up with BMW Motorrad to launch a special edition of the Insta360 X4, aimed at motorcycling enthusiasts worldwide. This exclusive release, limited to just 2,000 units, blends Insta360’s 360° action camera technology with BMW Motorrad’s branding. This collaboration aims to create the ultimate riding companion for capturing two-wheeled adventures in stunning detail.

The special edition Insta360 X4 offers advanced features tailored for motorcyclists. The new Dashcam Mode, inspired by traditional dashcams, prioritizes crucial road footage based on storage allocation, ensuring that the latest moments are always captured, even on smaller memory cards. Additional updates include license plate blurring and a unique BMW Motorrad stats overlay, allowing riders to show speed, direction, and more on their footage, adding an immersive and data-rich layer to each recording.

To enhance the rider’s experience, the Insta360 X4 comes with premium accessories, including a BMW Motorrad-branded carry pouch and a set of stickers to personalize your camera or bike. Packaged in collector’s edition-style premium packaging, it’s an ideal gift for motorcycle enthusiasts.

Insta360 X4 offers an impressive 72MP 360-degree lens system that captures 8K video at 30fps and 5.7K video at 60fps. For slow-motion footage, it supports 4K at 100fps, 5.7K at 120fps, and 3K at 240fps. Additionally, you can shoot ultra-wide-angle 4K video at 30fps with a 170-degree field of view and create stunning 11K time-lapse videos. The FlowState Stabilization smooths out footage on rough roads. Furthermore, the Invisible Selfie Stick feature creates dynamic third-person perspectives, making group rides and scenic routes look professionally filmed. With waterproofing up to 33 feet, it’s designed for all-weather reliability.

Set to debut at the EICMA Expo, the world’s largest event for riders, the Insta360 X4 BMW Motorrad Edition will be available for purchase starting November 6th. [Source & Photos: Insta360]