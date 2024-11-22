Creating engaging, informative, and visually captivating car content isn’t just about loving cars—it’s about using the right tools to bring that passion to life. In this story, we’ll take you behind the scenes of our content creation process and give you a glimpse of the tools we use to make it all happen. We will cover most of the tools we use to shoot content not only for the website you’re reading this on, but also for social media and Youtube.

Capturing the Action

Our work demands tools that can keep up with fast-paced shoots and deliver cinematic results. That’s why we rely on a curated selection of cameras and accessories to capture every moment. Overall, we value being nimble and efficient while on the move, without compromising on quality. It’s equally important for us to capture photos and videos in various formats without spending excessive time setting up our gear. This year, we focused on a few core cameras to meet those needs effectively.

1. DJI Osmo Pocket 3

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is a compact, handheld gimbal camera designed for smooth, high-quality footage. It features a 1-inch CMOS sensor capable of recording up to 4K at 120 frames per second, ensuring crisp and detailed videos. The 2-inch rotatable touchscreen allows for quick switching between horizontal and vertical shooting, enhancing versatility during shoots. Additionally, its three-axis gimbal stabilization ensures steady footage, even during dynamic movements.

What do we use it for? Not just for vlogging and interviews, but also for creating social media reels. Our latest obsession? Car rollers. In the past, we relied exclusively on action cameras mounted on a lead car to capture the subject from multiple angles. Now, we can accomplish all of that with just one versatile camera. You can find the camera on Amazing, for example, at $519.

2. GoPro Hero12 Black

The GoPro Hero12 Black is a rugged action camera known for its durability and advanced features. It boasts a 1/1.9-inch sensor capable of capturing 5.3K video at 60 frames per second and 4K at 120 frames per second. The camera introduces HDR (High Dynamic Range) for both video and photos, delivering vivid imagery. With HyperSmooth 6.0 video stabilization and a 177° field of view when paired with the Max Lens Mod 2.0, it ensures ultra-wide, stable footage. The redesigned power management system offers improved thermal performance and up to twice the runtime compared to previous models.

Why do we love this? It’s waterproof, allowing us to shoot in any conditions, and it’s perfect for race track action or high-speed scenarios. Plus, it eliminates concerns about external forces affecting a gimbal, making it incredibly reliable in demanding environments. You can find it on Amazon for $399.

3. Sony A7 IV with 24-105mm GM Lens

The Sony A7 IV is a full-frame mirrorless camera that balances high-resolution imaging with speed and versatility. It features a 33-megapixel sensor and supports 4K video recording at up to 60 frames per second. Paired with the 24-105mm f/4 G Master lens, it offers a versatile focal range suitable for wide-angle shots and close-ups, making it ideal for capturing detailed car features and dynamic scenes.

Of course, there are plenty of mirrorless cameras on the market, even within Sony’s lineup, but we appreciate the A7 IV for its versatility—it excels at capturing both stunning photos and high-quality videos. While having dedicated cameras for specific situations is ideal, the reality in the field is different: time is crucial, so the ability to switch seamlessly between photo and video modes is essential. Sony also offers a wide range of excellent lenses, such as the acclaimed 24-70mm GM II, but the 24-105mm stands out as a true all-rounder and an exceptional travel companion.

Amazon now sells the Sony A7 IV with a 16% discount for $2098 while the 24-105mm GM lens sells for $1098.

4. RØDE Wireless PRO Kit

The RØDE Wireless PRO is a wireless microphone system designed for high-quality audio recording. It features 32-bit float on-board recording with 32GB of storage per transmitter, allowing over 40 hours of audio with high dynamic range. Timecode synchronization simplifies audio alignment in post-production, while Intelligent GainAssist ensures balanced audio levels automatically which is especially important in the world of car content creation.

With a transmission range of up to 260 meters (850 feet) using Series IV 2.4 GHz digital transmission, the system ensures stable and secure audio. The kit includes two transmitters with built-in microphones, external Lavalier II mics, furry windshields, and a smart charging case that provides extended battery life. This versatile system is compatible with cameras, smartphones, and computers, making it ideal for content creators.

We’ve been using the RØDE Wireless PRO Kit since it first came out and not once it has let us down. We also love the fact that we can use it to take audio notes on the go and then later transcribe them. Or even better, record an interview straight into the iOS Notes app which can now transcribe it automatically for us. The is now available on Amazon for $363 or directly from Rode.

Bonus Feature: RØDE Wireless Micro

RØDE just launched the Wireless Micro kit for content creators. How is it different than the PRO kit? It’s ultra-compact designed specifically for smartphone content creators compatible with both USB-C and Lightning devices, allowing direct connection to smartphones without the need for cables. It’s a plug-and-play system for those looking to record high fidelity audio without the whistles and bells of the more expensive PRO Kit. It’s available for $149.

Carrying It All

The right bag can make or break a shoot. We’ve been using Peak Design bags for many years now. Peak Design bags are a favorite among creators for their combination of functionality, durability, and sleek design. With weatherproof materials and thoughtful internal organization, these bags ensure gear is protected and easily accessible, whether you’re shooting in a studio or on the go.

Features like customizable dividers, quick-access points, and versatile carry options make them adaptable to any situation. The Coyote color adds a stylish, unique touch, while the brand’s eco-conscious production ensures you’re making a sustainable choice. Whether it’s the Travel Backpack, Everyday Sling, or Tech Pouch, Peak Design bags are built to support creativity without compromise.

In all honestly, these Peak Design bags are a lot smarter than what we use them for showing how much engineering and ingenuity goes behind the design of these bags.

Peak Design Travel Backpack (Coyote)

Our go-to photography backpack is the Peak Design Travel Backpack, a 45-liter bag designed for photographers and videographers on the move. Its customizable internal dividers allow for organized storage of camera bodies, lenses, and accessories. It’s the one bag that also gets us the most compliments during photoshoots and even through airports. Make sure to add to this bag the the Tech Pouch which is designed to organize small accessories such as cables, batteries, and memory cards. Its origami-style internal pockets provide ample storage in a compact form, ensuring that essential items are easily accessible during shoots. Now on sale for $255 (20% OFF).

Peak Design Travel Duffel (Coyote)

This 35-liter duffel bag offers a spacious main compartment with internal pockets for organized storage. We use this primarily for 1-2 days travel when we don’t need to bring a full suitcase or a carry-on. On sale for $123 (20% OFF).

Peak Design Everyday Sling

The Everyday Sling is a versatile bag that can be worn as a sling or waist bag. It offers quick access to gear, making it ideal for minimalist setups or when a full backpack is unnecessary. One use? Auto shows or Cars & Coffee type of events where we just need a small bag with us. It’s available on Amazon for $95.

Every photo, video, or article is the result of countless hours spent filming, editing, and refining. But none of this would be possible without the tools that help us tell the stories of the cars we love. Our toolkit evolves with each project, ensuring we’re always ready to create the best content possible. Disclaimer: This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something we may earn a commission. Thank you.