LARTE Design spices up the X3, X4 and X5 with new body kits

European tuning specialist LARTE Design premieres the dedicated Performance kits for the BMW X3, X4 and X5. The body parts kits are addressed to the M Sport versions of the G01, G02 and G05 series. Each of the LARTE Performance kits comprises of nine main body parts. At the client’s request, the design and aerodynamic elements can be manufactured from carbon fiber or composite materials.

In addition, besides the raw material look, the body parts can also be finished in the car’s main body color or in a glossy black shade. The tuning specialist also offers the possibility to decorate the body parts and interior elements in an aged bronze finish, adding further style to the car.

It takes about 6 hours to fully install the LARTE Performance Kit on every vehicle, with the delivery to customer taking up to 10 days.

The Exclusive LARTE Performance Kit for the BMW X3, X4 and X5 includes:

Kidney grille with carbon fiber/composite overlay

Lightweight front splitter

Mirror caps in carbon fiber/composite material

Carbon fiber side air vents

Special design door sills

Sport carbon fiber/composite rear diffuser

A trunk lid-mounted, dynamic rear spoiler crafted in premium carbon fiber

Two twin-pipe exhaust muffles

21-inch forged alloy wheels for the X3 and X4; 22-inch forged lightweight alloy wheels with a two-tone finish in high gloss black/aged bronze for the X5

As part of the Exclusive LARTE Performance kit, the specially-modified X5 M Sport also comes with a stunning aged bronze finish for the ornaments on the dashboard, center column and doors, together with bronze door openers.

Let’s see more of the attractive LARTE Performance kits for BMW X models in the following presentation video and picture gallery. Enjoy!