2022 was a bittersweet year for the BMW Group. On the one hand, total sales declined by 4.8% following a drop in demand for BMW models of 5.1% while MINI was down by 3%. On the other hand, it still managed to outsell archrival Mercedes-Benz. In addition, EV deliveries more than doubled and Rolls-Royce set a new sales record last year. The BMW Group has another reason to celebrate as the M division had its best 12 months ever.

With 177,257 performance cars delivered in the January to December 2022 interval, BMW M set a new annual record. Sales rose by 8.4% compared to 2021, which itself was a record-breaking year for the “world’s most powerful letter” with 163,542 units. The Munich-based marque says sporty electric cars like the i4 M50 and iX M60 contributed to M’s success, which was further fueled by the M240i, M2, and M3 Touring.

2022 was the year when BMW M celebrated its 50th anniversary and released its first dedicated M model since the mid-engined M1. The plug-in hybrid XM recently entered production in South Carolina at the Spartanburg plant. Speaking of SUVs, the Bavarians claim the M-badged X models also represented a hot commodity last year, along with the M3 and M4 duo.

BMW is confident 2023 will be even better, “with the promise of further record results to come.” What does this year have in tow for M? We’ll see a limited-run M3 CS special edition in a short while along with the X5 and X6 LCI in the M60i and M flavors. The next-generation 5 Series is also debuting this year and is expected to have M Performance derivatives in plug-in hybrid and purely electric configurations, although it’s unclear whether they’ll be released from day one.

2023 should also bring us the first-ever X1 M35i and possibly the facelifted M135i hot hatchback, with both using a slightly more powerful B48 engine and a quad exhaust system. Of course, we mustn’t omit the already confirmed i7 M70 with over 600 hp and 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft) of torque for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in less than four seconds.

Another performance model planned for 2023 is the XM Label Red serving as BMW’s most powerful road-going production car ever by packing a colossal 750 hp. The electrified SUV might also receive an entry-level 50e variant near the end of the year.

Source: BMW