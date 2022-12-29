If there is one thing certain about the upcoming lineup of the BMW 5 Series is that it will be heavily skewed towards electrification. Aside from a wide range of powerful plug-in hybrids, the new 5 Series will introduce some exciting electric variants. Of course, BMW has yet to comment on the exact i5 models to come, but several sources have hinted in the past at two introductory models – the BMW i5 eDrive40 and BMW i5 M60.

Built on a Flexible Architecture

As you’d expect, both electric vehicles build upon existing BMW EVs, such as the i4 M50 and/or the BMW iX M60i. Therefore, the battery technology in the BMW i5 is similar to those, same as the power output. And while the i5 40 will be the smart choice when it comes to pricing, the BMW i5 M60 is the non-logical, yet more exciting option.

Not only will the i5 M60 pack a similar power and performance as the iX M60, but it will do so in a different way. The 5 Series Sedan has always been a fantastic sedan, combining both luxury, performance and sportiness in a single, compelling package. But now with the addition of instant torque and nearly 600 horsepower at both axles, the 5 Series as we know it is about to get better.

Around 600 Horsepower

The rumormill churns out that the 2024 BMW i5 M60 xDrive will send nearly 600 horsepower to all four wheels. The torque level should be similar, if not better than the one in the iX M60 – 811 pound-feet of torque. But of course, the i5 will weight significantly less than the massive iX crossover. Furthermore, with a lower center of gravity, the BMW i5 M60 will deliver similar driving dynamics as in the already high-selling i4 M50.

So why would one pick the i5 M60 over the i4, you might ask? Clearly, interior and cargo space will be the most logical answer. But in addition, we also expect the BMW i5 lineup to be more refined when it comes to materials, leathers and trim choices. The interior will raise the luxury levels found in the i4 and we wouldn’t be surprised if some of the exclusive features from the i7 would trickle down to the i5 lineup.

These are all important ingredients that would make the BMW i5 M60 a top choice of not only the 5 Series family, but also within the segment. The luxury EV segment continues to grow and evolve, with great choices from the Porsche Taycan to the Tesla Model S, Mercedes-Benz EQS and Lucid Air. So the BMW i5 has its work cut out for it and we can’t wait to test it in 2023.

[Photos: instagram.com/wilcoblok]