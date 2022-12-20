BMW and PUMA are at it again. After joining forces earlier this year for a line of apparel marking 50 years of M, they’ve worked together once again for some swanky footwear. The LGND takes after the M4 Coupe in motorsport guise, so think GT3 or GT4 for your feet. It’s based on PUMA’s Speedcat line and gets chrome accents inspired by shiny bits of the real car.

The BMW LGND makes use of adaptive reflective materials as a nod to the M4’s laser headlights while the T-Toe shape takes after the vehicle’s aggressive hood design. Even the Hofmeister Kink has been incorporated to cement the connection between the sneakers and the sports coupe’s famous bend at the C-pillar. The new footwear comes in two BMW M Motorsport livery versions and is already available at selected stores as well as online.

On PUMA’s European shop, the shoes retail from €159,95 for both designs and come in sizes varying from 39 to 47. At the moment of writing, the black finish is almost out of stock while the white ones remain available in greater quantities. PUMA mentions this is the “first drop of the BMW LGND,” which means there’s more to come in the foreseeable future.

BMW and PUMA have been collaborating for many years and it’s hard to forget the special sneakers introduced in 2016 with a design derived from the unusual GINA concept. If we were to go back in time furthermore, the two brands worked on a racing suit for the driver behind the wheel of the 2015 3.0 CSL Hommage R. That concept went on to become the new 3.0 CSL, albeit we’d argue the subsequent special edition M4 limited to 50 units is sadly not nearly as exciting as the one-off build.

With 2022 almost over, BMW is ending an extremely busy year chock-full of M products to mark half a century of the “world’s most powerful letter.” In recent months, we’ve seen a new M2, the first-ever M3 Touring, the return of the CSL, and of course, the polarizing XM.

