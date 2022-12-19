Living up to its G-Power name, the reputable German tuner modified this BMW M3 Coupe from the E92 era by fitting a supercharger. The 4.0-liter V8 made 420 horsepower from the factory in naturally aspirated guise, but now the “S65” engine pushes out a healthy 650 hp. Forced induction has also greatly boosted torque from 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) to 590 Nm (435 lb-ft).

To put those numbers to the test, AutoTopNL drove the modded M3 E92 on an unrestricted section of the Autobahn. As expected, the high-performance coupe goes like stink and picks up speed in an impressive manner, all the way up to 300 km/h (186 mph). Eagle-eyed viewers will notice the custom speedometer maxes out at 400 km/h (249 mph). When a car has 200 km/h (124 mph) in the center, you know it’s a properly fast machine.

No speed limits were broken during the making of this video as the footage was shot in Germany on an unrestricted section of the Autobahn. The car in question has been equipped with the optional seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission developed by Getrag. This two-door M3 appears to have gone through additional mods judging by the orange trim, flat-bottomed carbon/leather steering wheel, and a small screen replacing the left-center air vent.

Few things sound better than the supercharger whine and G-Power’s package is a veritable blast from the past. High-revving engines are also largely in the rearview mirror as today it’s all about turbocharging and downsizing. The E92 comes from an era where regulations were not as strict as they are today when every single gram of CO2 matters.

Thankfully, you can still have an inline-six M3 or an M4 without electrification, but it’s only a matter of time before every M car will have some form of hybridization baked in. For example, the next-generation M5 will become a V8 hybrid when it will arrive around the middle of the decade.

Source: AutoTopNL / YouTube