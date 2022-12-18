It was only last month when the BMW Group Plant Munich started production of the 2023 M3 Touring and one of the first super wagons to be assembled has already been modified. German tuner H&R is introducing height-adjustable springs for the long-awaited G81 fitted with the Adaptive M Suspension. It gives the speedy family hauler a meaner attitude, especially in this case with the black-on-black finish.

H&R says the front axle can be lowered by 25 to 35 millimeters (1 to 1.4 inches) while the rear axle is dropped by 15 millimeters (0.6 inches). To show off its latest product, the aftermarket specialist has fitted this Sapphire Black M3 Touring with a set of forged wheels from Yido Performance, measuring 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the rear. The car in question has the standard compound brakes with red calipers rather than the optional ceramic set with gold-painted calipers.

The first production M3 with a long roof has been a long time coming and it goes without saying tuners are eager to get their hands on the belated AMG C63 Estate competitor. H&R is leading the way and we’re expecting other custom shops to work on the inline-six engine seeing as how the S58 has been upgraded for numerous M3 Sedan builds.

It remains to be seen whether BMW itself will give the M3 Touring a bit more spice considering the folks from Munich have released an M4 CSL and are about to take the wraps off an M3 CS. An M4 CS is also likely in the works. We wouldn’t necessarily hold our breath since the fast wagon is more along the lines of a niche product. Enthusiasts should be thankful a more practical M3 is finally here, more than two decades since the M3 Touring E46 Concept.

With the M5 Touring’s highly probable return in 2025, tuners will have another desirable M wagon to work on, especially since the bigger model is expected to be sold in the United States.

Source: H&R Spezialfedern / YouTube