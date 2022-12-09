It’s been an extremely busy 2022 for BMW, a year during which it extensively celebrated an important milestone. M, the “most powerful letter in the world,” is 50 years old, and the anniversary has been highlighted through numerous products. The M4 CSL bridges the connection to the past by harkening back to the M division’s inception in the 1970s during the E9 era.

Only 1,000 units are being made for the whole world and one of them is currently on display in Singapore. Painted in Alpine White, the M4 CSL is showcased until December 14 at the Performance Munich Autos on 315 Alexandra Road. It’s exhibited alongside the M4 Competition 50 Jahre introduced earlier today for the local market where only three cars are planned.

The M4 CSL is currently BMW’s fastest road-legal production car around the Nürburgring, with a time of 7 minutes and 20.2 seconds around the Nordschleife. It features a ducktail spoiler akin to the M3 E46 CSL, and much like its predecessor, it has gone through a draconian diet. The high-performance coupe is a whopping 100 kilograms (220 pounds) lighter than the rear-wheel-drive M4 Competition it’s based upon.

BMW has started deliveries of the M4 CSL following the special edition’s debut in the second half of May at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. Customers can also have it in Frozen Brooklyn Grey or Sapphire Black, with red accents inside and out. All cars get LED taillights with laser tech exclusive to this version, along with yellow accents in the headlights we’ve seen before on the M5 CS.

The extra performance requires some compromises since the CSL is the least practical of all M3 and M4 variations by eschewing the rear seats. Of course, it also commands a significant premium but remains a relative bargain compared to the €750,000 3.0 CSL of which BMW is making only 50 examples exclusively in a left-hand-drive configuration.

Source: BMW Singapore