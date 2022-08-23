It’s not only M cars that need love from tuning company, but also sports plug-in hybrids. And that’s exactly where companies like H&R come in. The German tuning house just unveiled a new suspension kit for the BMW 520e and 530e Touring plug-in hybrids. A sport springs set is now available and not only contributes to the more dynamic look of the 5 Series Touring, but also improves the ride experience.

According to H&R, the center of gravity is lowered by 30 mm front and 20 mm in the rear. As a result, the springs set ensures more direct steering response and reduced body movement when cornering at high speeds or during sudden load changes. H&R says that ride comfort remains suitable for long journeys, while payload remains at standard level. Optional TRAK+ wheel spacers are available, made of high-tensile aluminum. So standard and aftermarket wheels can be aligned to the fender edges with millimeter precision. The accessories are available for the 520e, which can no longer be ordered from BMW, and the 530e, which is still available, with or without xDrive.

The photos from H&R show the BMW 530e Touring in the stunning Skyscraper Gray metallic paired with 18-inch tires. The M Sport Package with the M high-gloss Shadow Line enhance the already sporty looks of the 5 Series Touring. In contrast to the traditional 5 Series Touring with a pure combustion engine, the plug-in hybrids have an electric motor integrated in the transmission housing of the eight-speed automatic transmission. This draws its energy from a high-voltage battery that is installed under the rear seat and lowers the vehicle’s center of gravity.

The BMW 5 Series family offered the widest range of plug-in hybrids – from the entry-level 520e to the 530e and the 545e. The BMW 5 Series has as many as five electrified models. So it is quite common to see an electrified fleet of 5 Series models on the road in Germany. But the 520e Sedan and 520e Touring took an early retirement this past April.

