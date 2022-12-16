To determine the winners of the Best Buy Award for 2023 in the United States, Kelley Blue Book reviewed more than 300 new vehicles introduced throughout this year. The ninth edition of KBB’s annual evaluation features no fewer than 19 winners – more than ever before – and the overall winner was the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5.

BMW did manage to triumph in one of the categories by coming first in the subcompact luxury SUV with the new X1. Here’s what KBB had to say about the third generation of Bavaria’s smallest crossover:

“All-new for 2023 with bolder looks, better technology and a grown-up persona, the BMW X1 also is now a first-time member of the Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Award club. The BMW X1 has long been a gateway into the German luxury brand, representing BMW’s smallest SUV and one of its best values. Now is the X1’s time to shine.”

Sadly for US buyers, the X1 lineup is limited for the time being to the xDrive28i while other countries get a lot more gasoline engines along with diesel and plug-in hybrid drivetrains. Rather surprisingly, BMW USA has decided against bringing the purely electric iX1, which is disappointing considering the i3 is long gone.

The US-spec X1 lineup will be diversified later next year with the arrival of a first-ever M Performance version. Likely to be called X1 M35i, the sporty crossover will use an upgraded B48 turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine with over 300 horsepower. The range-topping variant will be sold exclusively with xDrive and an automatic transmission.

Last month, the Kelley Blue Book Brand Watch Luxury Report for the third quarter of 2022 saw BMW increase its lead as the most-shopped luxury brand to 22%, followed by Lexus and Cadillac both with 17%.

Here are all the 19 winners of KBB’s 2023 Best Buy Award:

Electric Vehicle and New Model: 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5

Compact Car: 2023 Honda Civic

Subcompact SUV: 2023 Kia Seltos

Compact SUV: 2023 Honda CR-V

2-Row Midsize SUV: 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

3-Row Midsize SUV: 2023 Kia Telluride

Full-Size SUV: 2023 Ford Expedition

Compact Pickup Truck: 2023 Ford Maverick

Midsize Pickup Truck: 2023 Toyota Tacoma

Full-Size Pickup Truck: 2023 Ford F-150

Electric Truck: 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning

Minivan: 2023 Toyota Sienna

EV Under $35,000: 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV

Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle: 2023 Kia Sportage Plug-in Hybrid

Luxury Car: 2023 Lexus ES

Subcompact Luxury SUV: 2023 BMW X1

Compact Luxury SUV: 2023 Genesis GV70

Midsize Luxury SUV: 2023 Genesis GV80

Source: Kelley Blue Book