Despite a push towards electrification, diesel engines continue to remain popular in Europe. So it comes as no surprise that BMW continues to cater – for the short term – to diesel engine aficionados. Take for example the new BMW X1 which was just unveiled. Along with a wide range of gasoline and electrified drivetrains, the new U11 X1 also comes with diesel options. One of them is the BMW X1 xDrive23d.

211 hp and a 48V System

Powered by the B47 2.0 liter four cylinder turbo engine, the X1 23d makes 211 hp and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft), enough for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint in 7.4 seconds and a maximum speed of 140 mph (225 km/h). The diesel engine uses 48V mild-hybrid tech and works exclusively with a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. Depending on the configuration, the BMW X1 xDrive23d has a standard consumption of 4.8 to 5.4 liters per 100 kilometers.

When it comes to options and features, BMW sells the X1 xDrive23d with an adaptive M suspension and sport-tuned steering for those who want a sharper crossover. It also brings an exciting color palette to its customers. Seen here is the vibrant and flashy Utah Orange, but plenty of other shades are available.

An Exciting Color Palette

Outside of the usual flat and metallic whites and blacks, here are the color options for the BMW X1: Phytonic Blue, Portimao Blue, Storm Bay (gray), San Remo Green, Cape York Green, Utah Orange, and Frozen Pure Grey. All of which are metallic and all of which look great on the X1. There are some good options inside, too. There’s a black Alcantara option, which is cool on an entry-level crossover, red/black leather, a dark brown Mocha leather and a Sensatec option as well.

BMW will have the new compact crossover on sale in Europe from October 2022 with a choice of two gasoline and diesel engines. These will eventually be joined by a pair of plug-in hybrid versions and an extra two mild-hybrid powertrains currently in development. Of course, the electric iX1 is also coming, while the range will be topped by a first-ever M Performance model, dubbed X1 M35i. The prices for the BMW X1 xDrive23d in Germany start at 50,150 euros.

[Photos: BMW Slovakia]