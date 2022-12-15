Next year is going to be a big one for BMW. That might sound obvious, as automakers always have new cars in the pipeline, but BMW is going through a bit of a transition in 2023. It’s going to be introducing several new electrified cars, as well as a couple of all-new models for the brand, as it sets itself up for an electrified future. So here are the most exciting BMWs coming out in 2023.

BMW 5 Series/i5

This one is a bit of a two-parter, for two different reasons. The BMW 5 Series is one of the most popular Bimmers among customers, so there are going to be countless people interested in putting money down for the 2023 “G60” 5er. It’s also one of the few new BMWs that isn’t radically styled and should be a handsome, traditional looking BMW. So it carries with it a real, customer-based excitement.

The other part of the excitement is the new BMW i5, which is an all-new model for the brand. Never before has there been an electric 5 Series, so this will be huge for BMW. It also adds an EV in to a rapidly warming segment, filled with the Tesla Model S and Mercedes EQE. The BMW i5 will be a great looking EV with powertrains similar to the i4 and it will even come with a Touring (wagon) version.

BMW M3 CS

After the incredible success of the BMW M2 CS and M5 CS, I’d be surprised if the M3 CS isn’t the most exciting upcoming BMW for fans. Both previous two CS cars astonishingly good to drive, with the M5 CS being my personal favorite modern BMW. And the current G80 BMW M3 Competition is already awesome. So if the M Division can work the same magic on the M3 CS that they did with the M5 CS, it will likely be the best driving Bimmer on sale. Sadly, it will be a limited-run car, so there won’t be many for customers to buy. But those that do will likely get something incredibly special.

BMW iX2

BMW desperately needs entry-level EVs if it wants to bring electric vehicle customers to the brand. EV customers are a different breed of customers, as they’re far more willing to cross-shop brands but BMW is missing out on many of those customers because its EVs are too expensive. However, a BMW iX2 will be the brand’s cheapest EV, likely starting in the low $40,000- $50,000 range and it will be the most popular sort of car for the U.S. market—a small, premium crossover. Without seeing the standard X2, there’s no way to know what the iX2 is going to be like but it has the potential to be huge.

BMW XM Label Red

When the BMW XM was first announced, it was said to make upwards of 750 horsepower. However, when it was finally revealed, it only had 650 horsepower and BMW promised a future 750 horsepower version. The Label Red is that version. It’s going to be the most powerful BMW in history and the first “Label” version of the XM. It will be interesting to see just what the XM Label Red is capable of when it finally debuts, as it will have the specs to dominate the performance SUV segment.

BMW i7 M70

If there’s ever going to be something resembling a proper M7, it’s going to be the BMW i7 M70. Having driven the new 7 Series, I can say confidently that it’s the best driving 7er since the E38. However, the i7 is probably the best version and the M70 is going to be monstrously powerful. We don’t know what it’s official specs will be but it’s rumored to have a quad-motor, 700 horsepower setup, which will make it absolutely brutal. The current i7, with its 536 horsepower, is already fast enough to make your gut churn. Can you imagine four electric motors and 700 horses? Holy smokes.