The X6 M is no longer the cream of the crop among BMW performance SUVs considering it was recently dethroned by the new XM. A facelifted version is coming in 2023 and will borrow the combustion engine from the first dedicated M model in decades. We are talking about the mild-hybrid S68, still a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 like the outgoing S63. Also planned for the X6 M60i, the engine won’t be part of a plug-in hybrid powertrain as it’s the case with the XM.

A prototype of the BMW X6 LCI was spotted undergoing testing at the Nürburgring where it likely had the new engine already in use in the 760i and X7 M60i. All these larger models have a controversial front fascia with split headlights and humongous kidney grilles, but this camouflaged test vehicle is (thankfully) hiding a conventional front end. Spy shots have revealed the mechanically related X5 LCI will also retain the one-piece lights and regular grille.

A redesigned front bumper with extra air intakes flanking the radiator grille is already noticeable despite the mascara. Although the X6 M prototype’s rear doesn’t have any camouflage at all, surely BMW will tweak the LED graphics of the taillights and make mild changes to the bumper. The modifications at the back are likely going to be on a subtle level, much like they were on the 2023 X7.

While the exterior will be more of the same, the interior will receive a revamped dashboard to accommodate the latest infotainment system. Prepare to say goodbye to the traditional controls for the climate settings as their respective functions will be incorporated into the 14.9-inch touchscreen. To its left, a digital driver’s display measuring 12.3 inches will be housed within the same piece of slightly curved glass. A small gear selector will declutter the center console furthermore.

It is believed BMW plans to start production of the updated X5 and X6 models – complete with the M Performance and M derivatives – in April 2023. If accurate, that tells us the two luxury SUVs will be unveiled early next year. In the United States, the dynamic duo will likely be marketed as 2024MY products.

Source: CarSpyMedia / YouTube