No one asked for more power from the BMW M8. With 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque, it’s monstrously powerful as it is and more than fast enough. However, no one has to ask G-Power to make more … power. So it added a whopping 200 horses to the M8’s engine and even more torque to turn a shockingly fast car into one that will melt minds.

A Massive 820 Horsepower

G-Power is no stranger to big power. Ever since turbocharging became the most popular way for automakers to make power, tuners have gone a bit nuts with their power figures and G-Power is no exception. It regularly pumps out tuns for cars that make the sorts of power only hypercars could dream of a few years ago. And one of its latest projects is the BMW M8.

From the factory, the BMW M8 Competition makes the aforementioned horsepower and torque figures with its 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8. Well G-Power upgraded the turbos, gave it a tune, and did whatever else was necessary to make a whopping 820 horsepower and 774 lb-ft of torque. I’m not part of the SAE (Society of Automotive Engineers) but I think the scientific term for 774 lb-ft of torque is a “metric butt-load.”

The G-Power car also gets some cool new carbon fiber aero, such as the rear wing, and some funky looking wheels. However, the biggest visual upgrade is its carbon fiber hood, which looks really interesting with its exposed, raw carbon look.

G-Power didn’t release any power figures but expect it to be a supercar killer. From the factory, the BMW M8 is capable of embarrassing supercars off the line. Its claimed 0-60 mph time of 3.2 seconds is hilariously conservative and it realistically crushes that time in under three seconds. So what will it do with 774 (!) lb-ft of torque? My guess is that it will hit 60 mph somewhere around 2.5 seconds, which would only make it a touch slower than cars like the Bugatti Chiron.

[Source: G-Power]