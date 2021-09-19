BMWBLOG

TEST DRIVE: 2022 BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe – Power, Poise and Beauty

M8 Gran Coupe may be one of the last pure petrol-powered uber-fast luxury sedans from BMW

19 September 2021 / 3 minutes read

2023 bmw m8 gran coupe test Drive 6

We recently had the opportunity to see what a 2022 BMW Competition M8 Gran Coupe is like on the German Autobahn and the winding roads of the Bavarian Alps. I picked up our gorgeous San Marino Blue M8 Competition Gran Coupe at the press center in Munich.

Immediately we set out south, working our way through the heavy Munich traffic until finally hitting the A8 Autobahn headed to the Bavarian Alps. Much of the Autobahn is traffic limited in terms of how fast you can go but I did manage to punch it a few times and the acceleration above 100mph is staggering. The other amazing thing about this car is just how stable it is at such high speeds.

2023 bmw m8 gran coupe test Drive 15 830x623

For 2022, BMW distilled the M8 option list into what I imagine everyone looking for a six-figure car wants, and that’s basically everything. In doing so, the M8 now comes in only one flavor. The M8 Competition with 617 horsepower, M Exhaust, neatly packaged and essentially decreasing the MSRP by about $14,000.

Power

2023 bmw m8 gran coupe test Drive 13 830x623

The heart of the M8 Competition Gran Coupe happens to be one of the best engines BMW has made. The 4.4 liter Twin-Turbo V8 engine twists out 617 hp and 553 ft-lbs of torque (750 Nm). Power is routed through an ingenious all-wheel-drive system called M xDrive that can fully vary all power to all four wheels or if the driver desires the rear wheels only. The end result is that this engine and its power delivery system make the M8 Gran Coupe feel like it’s clawing at the pavement. Power delivery is instantaneous and with the 8-speed automatic transmission firing off rapid shifts, 0-60 comes in just 3.0 seconds and 0-100 km/hr at 3.2 seconds. The top speed is a staggering 195 mph.

Not only is the M8 Gran Coupe a rocket from 0-60, its acceleration over 100 mph is breathtaking. When we finally hit an opening on the Autobahn, I nailed the accelerator. Oh that exhaust note! The transmission immediately dropped a couple of gears and we shot down the road. The longer wheelbase of the M8 Gran Coupe, low center of gravity, and immense grip from the 20 inch wheels make for an amazing amount of hight speed stability.

Our trip to Berchtesgaden, Germany went by way too fast.

Poise

Best Looking BMW Today

In the Bavarian Alps, I was amazed how tight, steep, and endless the switchbacks were. There was a fair amount of traffic and I noticed how easy it was to get around slower traffic. I like to say this is a late decision car. Literally, if there is a gap, the car made it.

The M8 Competition Gran Coupe felt like it was Cheetah, pawing at all four corners when nailing the throttle. The difference the M xDdrive system makes over the previous M6 Gran Coupe’s rear-wheel drive power delivery is night and day transformation. I felt the power could overwhelm the older car’s grip too easily. Not so with the M8 Competition Gran Coupe power delivery, it is a much more poised chassis.

The Beauty

Luxurious and Sporty

They say beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder, but given the amazing amount of attention this beauty got in Germany, there must be a lot of beholders. The M8 Gran Coupe has such a great presence with its stance, huge wheels, massive carbon ceramic brakes and sleek carbon fiber roofline.

Marina Bay Blue Metallic sparkles in the sun and is perfectly accented with the M Carbon Fiber Exterior package. The interior was a wonderful place to spend hours driving. The M8’ sculpted leather seats lend great lateral support when cornering hard and yet are highly adjustable and comfortable for long road trips.

But Is It Worth Its Price Tag?

There really aren’t many negatives to this car. The primary negative is the cost. The base price in the United States is $130,000 and €167,000 in Germany. The elevated cost though will ensure that the M8 Gran Coupe will remain an exclusive car. The other main knock on the M8 Gran Coupe is that the gas mileage was abysmal. It returned about 17 mpg which is what I get on my 2011 BMW E92 M3. Also, I wish the M8 Gran Coupe had a hatchback like the 4 Series Gran Coupe.

Given the march towards electrification, the 2022 BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe may be one of the last pure petrol-powered uber-fast luxury sedans from BMW. As such, if you have the means, you won’t be disappointed if you park one in your garage. The M8 Gran Coupe is as beautiful dynamically it is cosmetically.

2022 BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe

Exterior Appeal - 9
Interior Quality - 9
Steering Feedback - 8
Performance - 9
Handling - 9
BMWness/Ultimate Driving Machine - 8
Price Point - 7

8.4

Given the march towards electrification, the 2022 BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe may be one of the last pure petrol-powered uber-fast luxury sedans from BMW.

