BMW will only make 1,000 M4 CSLs for the whole world and one of them is currently on display at the 2022 Essen Motor Show. The Competition Sport Lightweight is finished in Alpine White, one of the just three colors available for the model, but it’s been further customized. Owned by JP Performance, the high-performance coupe is decked out with the M colors to complement the standard Motorsport emblems.

It honestly looks like something BMW would create, especially this year when the M division is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Look closer and you’ll notice this CSL even has the M colors on the kidney grille’s contour. The matte gray body surfaces blend nicely with the OEM carbon fiber add-ons created specifically for this car. Some would argue the exterior livery is a bit busy, but for an M4 CSL showcar, it does the job of attracting a lot of attention.

Since unveiling the M4 CSL, we’ve seen those special headlights with yellow accents and laser taillights on a new model, the 3.0 CSL. The M4-badged model is closer to the donor car since it lacks the retro-flavored body while having a ducktail spoiler akin to the M3 E46 CSL. In case you haven’t noticed already, the new M4 CSL has red outlines for the logos on the front fenders and tailgate. This theme continues inside for the “CSL” badging.

BMW is far from being done with tweaking the M4 G82 since a hot CS derivative is scheduled to arrive later next year to bridge the gap between the Competition and CSL models. The adoption of iDrive 8 is likely only a matter of time considering the M3 has already made the switch for the 2023 model year. Further down the line, a Life Cycle Impulse will bring styling tweaks to keep the car fresh following a decision to prolong the life cycle until 2027.

We should get an idea of what to expect from the M4 CS at the beginning of next year when BMW is planning to introduce the M3 CS.

Source: FCars / YouTube