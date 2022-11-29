The first-generation 8 Series is not an exceptionally rare car as BMW made a little over 30,000 units from early 1990 until mid-1999. Nevertheless, it’s always an occasion to see one in pristine condition as the stately sports coupe is still a head-turner. Styling aside, enthusiasts also remember it for being a marvel of engineering since it benefited from groundbreaking tech, including CAD tools and wind tunnel testing to perfect the aerodynamic body.

Unfortunately, this E31 example from 1991 has certainly seen better days. It’s been left for dead somewhere in California and appears to be in a rough shape inside and out. Since it was built before October 1994, it has the M70 engine rather than the larger-displacement M73. Consequently, it’s the most common version of the original 8 Series, with a little over 20,000 units produced in this configuration.

With flat tires, a smashed passenger-side window, and torn upholstery, the car desperately needs someone to bring it back to life. Most body panels need to be resprayed, especially the hood where the clear coat is largely gone. We can only presume the V12 is still there, a 3.0-liter engine that made 300 horsepower back in the day. This car was ordered with the four-speed automatic but there was also a six-speed manual gearbox.

Not every neglected car out there needs to be saved, but we’d argue a twelve-cylinder BMW is worth the effort. Provided it’s not a mechanical disaster, this E31 deserves to be fully revived and get back on the road sooner rather than later. Judging by its current state, it hasn’t been used in a long time, maybe even a decade judging by the sticker on the license plate.

As of 2022, the BMW Group has stopped making V12 engines for the core brand. The M760i is not being offered for the new 7 Series G70, meaning you’ll have to step up to a Rolls-Royce to get the biggest powerplant. BMW retired the 6.6-liter, twin-turbo beast with the M760i Final Edition, limited to 12 cars at €200,000 apiece.

Source: Atypical Driver / YouTube