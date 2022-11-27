It is hardly a surprise that the new 2024 BMW M5 will inherit some of its tech from the recently unveiled BMW XM. While the G90 M5 is the first electrified business sports sedan, it’s not the first M car to use an electric drivetrain. That honor goes to the BMW XM luxury SUV which will arrive in 2023, nearly a year before the new M5.

It’s also not surprising that the 2024 BMW M5 (G90) will be the most powerful M5 ever offered, matching the performance levels of the XM. The rumormill churns out that the new G90 M5 will deliver at least 525kW of power which translates into 713 PS (metric horsepower) or 704 hp (mechanical horsepower). The torque output should also match the one in the XM – 590 lb-ft or 800 Nm. Of course, this could be just the base M5 model. Future variants, like an M5 Competition or even M5 CS, could bring the power level to the top XM unit – around 750 horsepower. But none of those models are currently confirmed.

First eDrive in a BMW M5

The power comes from a new twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine (S68) paired with an e-motor. The power distribution is unknown at the moment, but we expect around 90-100kW from the electric motor. Speaking of the EV component, the electric driving range should also match or exceed the one in the XM which is rated at 80 kilometers (50 miles) according to the WLTP. The U.S. EPA numbers are likely to be a bit more conservative.

Chances are the 2024 BMW M5 will use the same eight-speed M Steptronic transmission and xDrive system as the dedicated M model, but likely tuned differently.

BMW M5 Touring Planned

But the biggest news with the new generation G90 M5 is the addition of a touring model. Not only we will see yet another BMW M5 Touring, but chances are that it will end up in the United States as well. While the BMW M3 Touring didn’t make the cut – for various reasons – the G99 M5 Touring could become one of the most exciting M offerings for American customers.

Both the G90 M5 Sedan and the G99 M5 Touring are scheduled to enter production in the second half of 2024. Deliveries are likely to begin shortly after, yet they may vary market-by-market.