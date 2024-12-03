The new M5 doesn’t need a striking livery or other mods to stand out. It’s a huge car with polarizing styling and a charging port. It’s certain to draw a crowd wherever it goes, not necessarily for the right reasons. Nevertheless, tuners are already taking a crack at making the G90 even more of an attention-grabbing super sedan. Case in point, KW is displaying an eye-catching M5 at the 2024 Essen Motor Show.

You can easily tell it’s been lowered, courtesy of KW’s new V4 three-way adjustable shock absorbers. They’re currently at the prototype stage, but the suspension kit with aluminum damper housing goes on sale next spring.

BMW may offer 150 Individual colors for the new M5, but nothing is as in your face as this Toxic Green. Granted, it’s not paint but rather a full-body wrap. To visually pop even further, the tricked-out G90 features BBS CI-R Unlimited 21-inch wheels with a satin gold finish.

We can say with certainty that those heavily tinted headlights are illegal in many parts of the world. BMW does sell the new M5 with a standard Shadowline treatment for the headlights, but not as dark as seen here. As with the glossy black accents, the dark surfaces offer a powerful contrast to the look-at-me wrap. You’ll notice the trunk lid spoiler and even the roundels have a black look.

Beyond the aftermarket changes, the showcar from Essen has a few factory upgrades. We’re talking about the carbon fiber roof and side mirror caps – features that frankly should be standard on such an expensive car. At the front, the carbon spoiler lip is taken from the M Performance Parts catalog to muscle up the M5 even further.

Since BMW just started deliveries of the new M5, we’ll have to wait a bit for the first upgrades underneath the hood. Manhart is boosting the twin-turbo, 4.4-liter V8 engine beyond the factory 717 hp and 737 lb-ft (1,000 Nm).

