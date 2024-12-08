Another month, another group of special BMWs for South Korea. 2024 ends with limited-run versions of six cars, including the new M5. The super sedan arrives locally as a First Edition painted in Frozen Deep Gray. It’s a matte color from the Individual catalog, one of 150 special finishes available for the G90. The seventh-gen M5 also receives all-black, double-spoke wheels.

Optional on the standard M5, the carbon-ceramic brakes are standard on the First Edition in Korea. To sweeten the pot, BMW installs the M Driver’s Package as well. It lifts the top speed limiter from the usual 155 mph (250 km/h) to 190 mph (305 km/h). Production is capped at only 19 units, available for 179.8 million won ($126,100).

The recently facelifted M2 also gets a First Edition in Korea. It, too, features an Individual color, Grigio Telesto, along with a carbon roof and mirrors. Black wheels with a double-spoke design and red brake calipers round off the changes outside. For the cabin, BMW opts for red Vernasca leather upholstery and carbon fiber trim.

The M2 First Edition is sold in South Korea exclusively with the eight-speed automatic transmission. BMW is offering just 10 cars, each available for 95.9 million won ($67,300).

As for the other cars, the new X3 is offered in a First Edition for the X3 20 and X3 M50. The former comes in Individual Tanzanite Blue, while the other gets an Individual Frozen Pure Grey finish. Both luxury crossovers have an M Alcantara/Veganza upholstery. Limited to 70 units, you can have the non-M Performance version for 81.3 million won ($57,000), while the hot one – capped at 30 examples – is 99.9 million won ($70,000).

Joining the M5 we mentioned earlier is a lesser 530i xDrive M Sport Pro Special Edition. It stands out thanks to its black kidney grille, tinted headlights, red brake calipers, and trunk lid spoiler. Five colors are available, including Alpine White and Oxide Grey. Inside, the G60 has M-branded seatbelts Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system. The cabin can be had in Individual Merino leather Black & Atlas Grey or Copper Brown & Atlas Grey

BMW South Korea is selling 600 units of the 530i xDrive M Sport Pro Special Edition and is asking 92.5 million won ($64,900).

Lastly, there’s a 740i xDrive M Sport Pro Individual All Black Edition. As the name implies, it’s a murdered-out G70 with Frozen Black matte paint and a dark grille. The luxoboarge is offered with two-tone wheels and comes only with an Individual Extended Merino leather interior. Only 15 cars will be sold for 187.8 million won ($131,800) apiece.

Similarly to previous special editions sold by BMW in South Korea, these six cars are available exclusively online. You can order one starting tomorrow, December 9.

Source: BMW South Korea