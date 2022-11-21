BMW has upped its advertising game in recent months by placing 3D ads in Times Square to showcase the XM and how electric vehicles have evolved since the 1602 Elektro from 1972. A new commercial shows the 2023 7 Series on the highest digital billboard in Singapore. It’s located 100 meters (328 feet) above street level in the Orchard Road shopping district.

This is a 1.6-mile (2.5-kilometer) road and a popular tourist attraction in the central area of Singapore, so certainly a strategic location for a commercial. The digital billboard is a whopping 18 meters (59 feet) wide and provides a video tour of the 7 Series. There are 45- and 90-second ads running through the end of the month every day from 7 PM to 10 PM.

Because of its sheer size and the fact it stands so tall, BMW says the digital billboard is visible from 1 kilometer (0.62 miles) away. In addition, there’s some nifty augmented reality (AR) embedded for those curious to learn more about the fullsize luxury sedan and take part in social media contests. Using the AR app (PopAR) and watching crystals raining on the Mandarin Gallery (side wall) digital billboard gives you the chance to win one of the 77 gift cards worth $100 by making screenshots of the falling crystals.

BMW is offering the 7 Series G70 in Singapore with gasoline engines and the purely electric i7. For the time being, only the 735i has been announced locally. It has a 3.0-liter inline-six unit making 268 hp (200 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque, enough for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 6.9 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h).

Just like in the rest of the world, the i7 in Singapore is available exclusively as an xDrive60 model with dual motors and all-wheel drive. BMW has already promised to diversify the EV’s lineup with a high-performance i7 M70 arriving next year with as much as 660 hp.

Source: BMW