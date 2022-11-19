The BMW M4 CSL lost a track battle against the Porsche 911 GT3 at Hockenheim, so can it redeem itself in a drag race against the Alfa Romeo Giulia? Not just any version of the sports sedan, but the hardcore Gran Turismo Alleggerita (Italian for “lightened”). Carwow lined up the two special-edition cars, which are both built in limited numbers as the Competition Sport Lightweight is capped at 1,000 units while the GTA is even more exclusive, at 500 vehicles.

Painted in the standard Frozen Brooklyn Grey metallic, the right-hand-drive M4 CSL is one of the only 10 cars earmarked for the UK. Bavaria’s Competition Sport Lightweight has lost 100 kilograms (220 pounds) compared to the rear-wheel-drive M4 Competition it’s based on, although it still weighs a significant 1,625 kilograms (3,582 pounds).

Much like the CSL, Alfa’s GTA was put on a diet and lost an identical 100 kg (220 lbs). It’s substantially lighter than its adversary, tipping the scales at 1,540 kg (3,395 lbs). There was also a hardcore GTAm variant that went through a Draconian diet by eliminating the rear seats and using more carbon fiber. However, the car featured here is the regular GTA.

When it comes to engines, both have six-cylinder units with a pair of turbochargers under their hoods, but the BMW uses a 3.0-liter inline-six while the Alfa Romeo has a slightly smaller 2.9-liter V6. With 550 hp and 650 Nm on tap, the M4 CSL has an advantage of 10 hp and 50 Nm over the Giulia GTA. Both send the engine’s power to the rear wheels through an eight-speed, torque-converter automatic transmission.

Even with a slow start, the M4 CSL was still the first to cross the finish line in the first two drag races. The launch control system worked as advertised in the third duel, allowing the BMW to take a more comfortable win. In the following rolling races from 50 mph (80 km/h) and 30 mph (48 km/h), the gap was even greater as the Giulia GTA simply didn’t stand a chance against the CSL’s better in-gear acceleration.

The Alfa did manage to win one duel by stopping first in the brake test from 100 mph (161 km/h). That’s not all too surprising considering it’s the lighter car, albeit we wouldn’t have expected the difference to be this significant, about half a car’s length. The Giulia GTA sounds better and some would argue it’s also the prettier of the two.

Source: Carwow / YouTube