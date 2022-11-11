When MINI introduced the Concept Aceman at the end of July, it barely scratched the surface regarding the technical specifications. The BMW-owned brand did mention an electric drivetrain, but without providing any specifics. A new report from Auto Express aims to cast light on the inner bits of the small EV crossover expected to arrive in 2024.

The British publication claims MINI intends to sell the Aceman in its basic configuration with an electric motor producing approximately 180 horsepower. It’s said to have a small 40-kWh battery pack good for up to 200 miles (322 kilometers) of range per the WLTP cycle. A more expensive version is believed to up the power ante to around 215 electric horses and bump the battery to a 50-kWh capacity to achieve a maximum range of 250 miles (402 kilometers).

As far as size is concerned, we already have a good idea since MINI said the concept was 4.05 meters (159.4 inches) long, 1.99 meters (78.3 inches) wide, and 1.59 meters (62.5 inches) tall. The subsequent production version is unlikely to stray away from these proportions, so it should be roughly as long and tall as the original Countryman but considerably wider.

Concept cars are typically fitted with oversized wheels and the Aceman was no exception considering it was showcased with a stylish 20-inch set. Consequently, the road-going car might be downsized to 19-inch alloys or even smaller shoes for the base trim level. Short front and rear overhangs mean MINI will be able to maximize the wheelbase’s length for a spacious interior despite the compact size of the vehicle.

MINI will manufacture the Aceman (codenamed J05) in China where the next-generation Cooper SE electric hatchback will also be exclusively manufactured as part of the BMW Group’s tie-up with Great Wall Motors. Both EVs will share on a dedicated platform engineered for zero-emission vehicles, hence why the hatch carries a similar codename – J01.

Source: Auto Express