Even though the first electric vehicles on the Neue Klasse platform won’t arrive until 2025, BMW has been quite generous in sharing details about its all-new architecture. The round cells will boost range and charging speed by 30% over the current prismatic cells while shaving off 20% of weight. In addition, production costs are estimated to go down by 50% and the associated CO2 emissions are projected to be 60% lower.

Other known facts include an increase in energy density of 20% and a guaranteed level of performance of 80% even after 10 years of use. The batteries will come with a standard diameter of 46 mm (1.61 in) and two different heights: 95 mm (3.7 in) for cars and 120 mm (4.7 in) for SUVs. A new report from CAR Magazine sheds light on how BMW will revolutionize its electric offerings when the Neue Klasse-based i3 and iX3 will debut from the middle of the decade.

The British magazine quotes BMW’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Frank Weber saying every minute spent recharging the battery will add enough juice for 30 miles (48 kilometers) of range. It will do so until 375 miles (604 kilometers), and we’re being told 12 minutes will be enough to replenish the battery from 0% to 95%.

As a refresher, BMW’s head of Efficient Dynamics, Thomas Albrecht, told Autocar a couple of months ago that NE-based models won’t go farther than 621 miles (1,000 kilometers). He went on to explain it would be technically possible to cover ever greater distances, but the team won’t go beyond that threshold since it’s not necessary.

CAR Magazine claims Neue Klasse EVs will have anywhere between 268 to 1,341 horsepower, with the latter likely reserved for quad-motor M models. Feeding those beefy motors will be batteries varying in capacity from 75 to 150 kWh. To maximize range, new tires are being developed to reduce rolling resistance by as much as 7%. Another 4% will be cut by installing different wheel bearings with lower losses along with “friction-optimized” brakes.

Thomas Albrecht mentions aerodynamic efficiency is set to improve by 25% and he adds BMW is developing a dedicated Autobahn mode that will work at speeds of more than 70 mph (113 km/h) to make EVs more slippery. The CTO says “breakthrough efforts which leave no stone unturned” will be made regarding design. CAR Magazine believes we should be expecting a longer wheelbase, a shorter front overhang, and a swoopy aero-optimized rear.

A substantial preview of the Neue Klasse architecture is scheduled for January 2023 at CES in Las Vegas where BMW will introduce a NE-based Vision concept car.

