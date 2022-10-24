For 12,000 euros, your new BMW 7 Series can be even more special. For the first time, a production series BMW is available with a two-tone paint finish from the factory. BMW has played around with the idea of dual colors on the 7 Series, but it was always part of a limited run of models. The arrival of the G70 7 Series generation changed that. The new 7 Series is built at Plant Dingolfing where BMW invested over €300 million to ready the plant for production of the new luxury limousine. Part of that investment went to the printshop where BMW established a special process for the two-tone paintwork.

12,000 euros Paint Option

Lead times for a regular standard finish are currently under ten hours, but the two-tone paintwork add a few more hours to the process. But how does it work? The primary color is initially applied in fully automated large-scale standard production processes. The vehicles are then “side-tracked” into a custom process in which the body is masked manually and the contrasting color and coach lines on the side of the body are applied by hand.

You can see the result of this two-tone paint process on a G70 7 Series which was displayed in Slovakia. The local BMW office created a Sapphire Black and Dravite Grey M760e. The paint job was also paired with a Jet Black 909M aero wheels in 21 inches. Of course, the two-tone paint finishes are also available for the purely electric BMW i7. BMW offers several two-tone paint combinations, from a beautiful Cashmere Silver Metallic/Aventurine Red Metallic to Tanzanite Blue with black.

First M Performance Hybrid 7 Series

At the heart of the electrified performance-oriented M760e is an inline-six 3.0-liter engine producing 380 hp (280 kW) at 5,200 rpm and 520 Nm (383 lb-ft). Combined with the electric motor, the M760e offers a total output of 571 hp (420 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft). The potent hybrid setup is good for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) run in 4.3 seconds. The sprint from 50 to 75 mph (80 to 120 km/h) takes just 2.7 seconds, which means you get plenty of performance during overtakes.

