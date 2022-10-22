The BMW X2 is dead, long live the X2. Indeed, the first-generation model has been discontinued but spy shots have revealed work is underway for a successor. While the M Performance version was spotted the other day flaunting its quad exhaust, this speculative rendering attempts to see into the future of the non-M35i model. There will be some significant changes on the outside by adopting a sleeker profile with a more coupe-like roofline echoing the X4 and X6.

Pictured here in the new Cape York Green color, the 2024 X2 has been envisioned with 20-inch wheels and in the xLine trim level, which sits above the base model but below the M Sport. The front half of the car should be virtually identical to the new X1, but the other half will be less hatchback and more Sport Activity Coupe (SAC) compared to the old X2.

Although not immediately noticeable in the adjacent renderings, the second-generation X2 will likely be substantially larger than the original model. The conventionally styled X1 is now 177 inches (4.5 meters) long, and this growth spurt should be carried over by the X2 as well. Using the same logic, BMW is planning a fully electric iX2 to mirror the iX1 xDrive30 launched earlier this year.

The speculative design exercise depicts the 2024 X2 with the new door handle design BMW is implementing in more production vehicles. It’s more than just for the sake of style as flush door handles enable a smoother side profile that pays dividends in terms of efficiency, especially for the future electric X2. Elsewhere, practicality will take a hit over the X1, but that’s the price to pay for having a more sloped roofline.

Although the first-gen X2 is no more, BMW won’t start production of its replacement until November next year. It can only mean deliveries are scheduled to start in early 2024 and should include the iX2 as well. The spicy X2 M35i will arrive slightly later, possibly with an updated B48 engine making somewhere in the region of 315 horsepower.

Source: Kolesa.ru